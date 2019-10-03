iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.30% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 425,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $18,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $134.75 and a 12-month high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

