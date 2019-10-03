iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,080. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.