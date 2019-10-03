iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after buying an additional 290,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,993,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,323,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,856,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,864,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 669,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,168. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.66.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

