Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Trading 100% Higher

Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) shares traded up 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 123,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 371% from the average session volume of 26,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

