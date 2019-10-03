Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 724,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 101,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

JBL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 774,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $750,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,100 shares of company stock worth $4,845,478 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

