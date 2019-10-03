Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,316 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.36% of Jabil worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Jabil by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.