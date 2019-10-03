Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

JAGX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($3.48). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 698.61% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

