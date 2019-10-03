Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.32. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,895,766 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAGX. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 698.61% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.