James Mathers Sells 2,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $52,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $50,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $44,675.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $45,950.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $42,875.00.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.