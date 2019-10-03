Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,050,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.60000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 232.84%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

