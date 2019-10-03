Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

LRGF stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

