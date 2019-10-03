Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NVR by 372.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,537.33.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,858,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR traded down $35.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,682.90. 3,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,603.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,313.75. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,794.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $49.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

