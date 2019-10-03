Jane Street Group LLC Invests $820,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.90 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

