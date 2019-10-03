Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 371,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $167.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

