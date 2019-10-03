Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.36. 187,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $168.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

