JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. JD.Com reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 573,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.31. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

