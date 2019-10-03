Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 303,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

