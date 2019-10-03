John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

