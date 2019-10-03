John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 637.14 ($8.33).

Several research firms recently commented on WG. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Roy A. Franklin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,769 shares of company stock worth $7,630,266.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 20.80 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,877,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 41.18. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 352.70 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

