JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

