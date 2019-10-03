JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $456.94

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.94 and traded as high as $474.00. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 80,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99, a quick ratio of 22.68 and a current ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 456.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.15. The stock has a market cap of $380.75 million and a PE ratio of -44.95.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

