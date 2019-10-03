Karmin Exploration (CVE:KAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.02

Karmin Exploration Inc. (CVE:KAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06.

In related news, Director Luis Martin Rodríguez-Mariátegui Canny sold 87,990 shares of Karmin Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$87,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,100.33.

Karmin Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KAR)

Karmin Exploration Inc, a mining and exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Brazil and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Aripuana property located in Brazil; and the Cushuro property located in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Ambrex Mining Corporation and changed its name to Karmin Exploration Inc in August 1999.

