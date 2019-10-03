Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,267 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $28.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,176.29. 460,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

