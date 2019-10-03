Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 740 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Waters by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Waters by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.21. 179,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,406. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.