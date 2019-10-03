Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,522,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,268,000 after buying an additional 919,749 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,035,000 after buying an additional 4,145,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,306,000 after buying an additional 961,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,773,000 after buying an additional 4,464,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

