Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,145,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 116,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000.

EWM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 66,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,942. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

