Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $8,063,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,461,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

WORK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 3,815,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,329.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $8,544,849.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

