Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,109,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after buying an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after buying an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. 72,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

