Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,098 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. 270,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

