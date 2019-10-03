Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 832.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

