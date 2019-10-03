Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

NYSE FRAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keane Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth $933,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Keane Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Covalent Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

