Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 685 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 2,259,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,304. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

