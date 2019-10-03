Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

