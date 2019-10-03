Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.94.

Amgen stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,989. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

