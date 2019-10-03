Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 6,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

