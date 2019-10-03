Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 955 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,236. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

