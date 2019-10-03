Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Key Tronic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 6,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 867,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

