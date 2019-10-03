Klimatas (KTS) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $20,962.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00647684 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003732 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

