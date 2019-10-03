Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 8,980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 367,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

