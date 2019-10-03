Klingman & Associates LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2612 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.