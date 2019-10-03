Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.