Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 3,942,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.