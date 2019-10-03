Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.79%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 43.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 114.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kopin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 83.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

