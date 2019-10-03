Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.78% of Korn Ferry worth $266,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 268,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,163.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 350,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

