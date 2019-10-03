Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,779,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 1,253,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,877,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 1,383,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

