Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,853,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,939. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.