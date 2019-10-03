Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,927,000 after acquiring an additional 418,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,352.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

