Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,275 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 29.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,134. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

