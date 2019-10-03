Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 309.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,171.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.21. The company had a trading volume of 550,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,330. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.