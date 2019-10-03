Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Trading Down 7%

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) shares fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 130,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 38,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

